Sangeet Natak Akademi, GCPAS to host Amrit Yuva Kalotsav from Jan. 30 in Manipal

January 27, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Kendra Sangeet Natak Akademi and the Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences (GCPAS), MAHE will organise a three-day cultural festival, Amrit Yuva Kalotsav, to commemorate the 75 years of Independence in Manipal from January 30 to February 1.

The celebration is being organised for the first time in Karnataka in the series of 75 such events planned across the country, said Akademi Deputy Secretary Helen Acharya and GCPAS Head Varadesh Hiregange in a joint statement here. Akademi Chairperson Sandhya Purecha will inaugurate the Kalotsav at 5.30 p.m. on January 30 at Dr. TMA Pai auditorium on the University campus of MAHE, Manipal. MAHE Pro-Chancellor H.S. Ballal and MAHE UNESCO Peace Chair M.D. Nalapat, will be present.

Artistes from different parts of the country will perform, representing the diversity of art primarily to connect with the youth. MAHE Registrar Giridhar Kini, Magadh University professor Ashok Kumar Sinha, MAHE Culture Committee Chairperson Shobha U. Kamath will attend the valedictory on February 1 at 5.30 p.m. at the same venue. The programme will be streamed live on YouTube.

The events include Dholu Kunitha, Kalaripayattu, Bharatanatyam, Instrumental Ensemble, Yakshagana, play in Hindi, Siddhi Dhamami Dance, Hindustani and Carnatic music, Kuchipudi, Karadi Majalu and Choral Music. A workshop on Art Critique will be steered by H.S. Shiva Prakash, Keremane Shivanand Hegde, Prabhakar Joshi, Vasant Bharadhwaj, Arthy Shetty and Madhu Nataraj.