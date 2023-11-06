Sand shortage issue is not the creation of the Congress government, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

November 06, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has said that the double-engine government that existed before the Congress government came to power did nothing to solve the sand issue in Dakshina Kannada district.

The present government, however, is committed to resolving the issue soon, he tweeted on Sunday, in response to Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath’s allegation of the government remaining mute to the sand shortage issue in the district. Mr. Kamath in his press conference on Saturday, raised the sand shortage issue, among other issues.

Mr. Rao said the sand shortage issue was not created by the Congress government. “Since the last four years, your own double-engine government was there. MLAs, Ministers and the MP were from BJP. You could not solve the sand shortage issue during your own tenure,” he said.

“Telling lies one hundred times and making people to believe them as truth has been your habit. You did not do any far-sighted work while in power and were busy in looting. It is deplorable to blame the Congress government after losing power,” Mr. Rao said.

Responding to another of Mr. Kamath’s allegation of nine dialysis machines at the District Government Wenlock Hospital remaining non-functional, the Minister said during the BJP government the taluk hospitals were grossly neglected. The government had utterly failed to maintain the dialysis facility.

However, the Congress government has now invited tenders to supply dialysis machines to all taluk and district government hospitals, Mr. Rao said.

The Minister however did not respond to another charge of the government stopping funds for the ongoing projects in his constituency.