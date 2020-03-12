Sand removal will begin in Udupi district in a week: Bhat

K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, said that the Karnataka State Coastal Zone Management Authority (KSCZMA) had given its nod for removing sand from 10 sand bars in Udupi district and the process of removal through traditional method was expected to start in a week’s time.

In a press release issued here, Mr. Bhat said that the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance had been given for six sand bars in Swarna river, three sand bars in Sita river, and one sand bar in the Papanashini. The member-secretary of KSCZMA had sent a letter in this regard to the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district on March 11.

The clearance given by KSCZMA was subject to certain conditions. The CRZ clearance for sand bar removal was valid for only one year from the date of issue of clearance. The Deputy Commissioner could permit removal of sand in the specified time period in a particular area with GPS latitude and longitude along with specific quantity. He should allow only registered local community persons to remove the sand bar manually only by using local dinghies.

The Regional Director (Environment) at the district-level shall monitor the removal of sand bar and verify the quantum of sand removed at the site and shall check the sand on transit and submit a report to the Deputy Commissioner and also to the Secretary (Ecology and Environment).

The agenda and the minutes of the Seven-Member Committee, permits issued by Deputy Commissioner and monitoring reports of the removal of sand bar, should be uploaded on the website of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and also made available in hard copy to the Zilla Panchayat as directed by the Deputy Commissioner.

The accumulation of sand bar, its removal process, would be monitored by the Deputy Commissioner with the help of satellite imageries, GPS, etc. Permits should not be accorded in such areas which were identified as eco-sensitive zones, fish migratory and breeding grounds. Permits should be given taking into consideration the local circumstances and ecological settings.

Mr. Bhat hoped that the Seven-Member Committee would permit the 171 permit holders to remove sand and distribute the sand through the app. Hence sand removal would begin in the district in a week, Mr. Bhat said.