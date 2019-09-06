Sand removal in CRZ areas of Udupidistrict likely to start by Sept. 20

K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, said on Thursday that sand removal in the sand bars in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas of Udupi district was likely to start by September 20.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Bhat said that the previous State government had banned removal of sand from June to September on the grounds that it was fish breeding season and sand removal would have to start in October. But fish breeding took place only in June and July.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power in the State, it had taken steps to expedite sand removal. A delegation of legislators from the district had met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and urged him to permit sand removal soon. The Chief Minister passed orders to allow sand removal last month.

Meeting

Consequent to these orders, a meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here chaired by Minister for Fisheries and Ports and Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary. In the meeting, it was decided not to use “Sand Bazaar” App for transportation of sand and related matters for three months. After three months, the App would be used, he said.

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesh held a meeting of officers with regard to sand removal here on September 4. The District-level Sand Monitoring Committee was expected to permit sand removal by September 15.

‘Eco-sensitive zones’

Kundapur and Byndoor regions had been marked as “eco-sensitive zones” barring removal of sand there. Hence, the State government would write to the Centre along with the Deputy Commissioner urging it to reconsider its decision.

Sand removal permits would be issued to all previous sand permit holders barring those who had cases against them. This meant that 150 previous permit holders and 21 new applicants would get permits. The intention was to make sand available at cheaper rates to the people. It was estimated that 8,70,000 tonnes of sand was available in the district, he said.

Non-CRZ areas

In the non-CRZ areas, sand removal in sand blocks in the district would start on October 15. Sand removed in the district would be sold within the district. It would not be allowed to be transported to other districts, Mr. Bhat said.

Mattar Ratnakar Hegde, president of the district unit of the BJP, Prabhakar Poojary, Pradeep, BJP leaders, were present.