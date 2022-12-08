Sand imported and stocked in Panambur will be sold to people: Dakshina Kannada DC

December 08, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar said here on Thursday, that 75,400 tonnes of sand imported from Malaysia and stocked at Panambur will be sold to people.

ADVERTISEMENT

To a question at a press conference, the Deputy Commissioner said that according to the Department of Mines and Geology the sand imported in 2018 has been stocked on the premises of New Mangaluru Port Authority. “There is a huge quantity of imported sand in stock. It will be sold at the rate of ₹1,000 per tonne,” he said. adding that the department has been instructed to initiate steps for selling it in a transparent manner.

He said that the department has been instructed to install CCTV cameras to record the movement of lorries/tracks transporting sand and ensure that the vehicles having mineral dispatch permits transported them. The availability of sand for sale should also be made known to people.

Later in a communique, the Deputy Commissioner said that those who are in need of sand should contact Aakar Enterprises, New Mangalore Port, Panambur, on 9113907389.

In addition, he said the department has 1,000 tonnes of seized sand in its stock. It had been seized from illegal sand extractors and transporters. It will be sold for ₹7,000 per 10 tonnes to government and semi-government agencies for construction purposes.

Mr. Kumar said that licence for traditional sand extractors for extracting sand manually from sand bars in rivers in coastal regulation zone (CRZ) in Dakshina Kannada is yet to be issued. About 152 applications seeking licence has been scrutinised now.

When licence is issued, people can purchase 10 tonnes of sand by paying between ₹6,000 and ₹8,000. He said that sand extraction from rivers in non-CRZ areas in the district has begun in 18 places after completing the bidding process. About 10 lakh tonnes of sand is expected for extraction in those places.

The Karnataka High Court in this September quashed the May 21, 2022, order of the District Sand Committee, headed by the then Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, cancelling 130-odd temporary permits issued for the extraction of sand from rivers in CRZ areas.

Dr. Rajendra had ordered cancellation of the temporary permits on the basis of the May 18, 2022, order by the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal, Chennai, that had banned the sale of sand extracted from rivers in the CRZ in Udupi district. The decision was based on pleas from environmentalists that Udupi and Dakshina Kannada were similarly situated and the NGT order should be implemented in Dakshina Kannada too. About 30 permitholders from Dakshina Kannada had challenged this order before the High Court which set aside the then Deputy Commissioner’s order on the ground that the NGT judgment applicable for Udupi district could not be implemented in Dakshina Kannada without hearing the permit-holders.