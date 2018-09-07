Sand extraction in non-CRZ areas might start soon

Initial conditions, for bidding in non-CRZ areas, stipulated that the bidder should be the resident of the GP panchayat where the extraction has been proposed. anil kumar sastry | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

more-in

Sand extraction from riverbeds in non-coastal regulation zones may commence soon as the district administration is simplifying the terms for bidding. Officials are also gearing up to identify sand bars, available for extraction, in rivers under CRZ areas.

Initial conditions, for bidding in non-CRZ areas, stipulated that the bidder should be the resident of the same gram panchayat where the extraction is proposed.

As a result, there was very poor response and the condition was relaxed to enable residents of the particular taluk to participate in the bid, said Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil.

As many as three bidders have now been selected and the administration has urged the government to further relax the condition to enable residents of the district to take part in the tender process. Extraction is likely to commence from December, he told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the administration has proposed to utilise the sand seized, for illegal transportation or storage, for various government works.

Meanwhile, the project to identify sand bars in rivers within CRZ areas, through bathymetry survey, has been a success, Mr. Senthil said, adding that the profile done for 1 km in Netravathi has identified underwater objects clearly.

The administration has now invited tenders to conduct bathymetry survey across CRZ areas in the district, the DC, who is also the chairman of the district-level sand monitoring committee, said. Even after identifying sand bars and the quantum of sand that could be extracted , permits can be issued only after the Karnataka State-level Environment Impact Assessment Authority issues clearance for each of the blocks, Mr. Senthil said.

In the given context when where the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has tightened norms for sand extraction in CRZ areas, getting clearance might be a difficult task, he said.

The committee, Mr. Senthil noted, will limit the number of permits within 100, like last season, and issue them only to traditional extractors as per the conditions prescribed.

If clearances come soon, sand extraction in CRZ areas may commence by October-November, he added.