Sand extraction from rivers in CRZ may commence soon as Dakshina Kannada Sand Committee examines applications for permits on November 14

A file photo of sand being extracted from the Coastal Regulation Zone of the Netravati at Arkula near Mangaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dakshina Kannada district sand monitoring committee on Monday will consider nearly 150 applications seeking permits to extract sand from rivers in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) after the High Court of Karnataka in September quashed the May 21, 2022 order of the Sand Committee cancelling 130-odd permits, said Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar.

K.V. Rajendra, the then Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the Sand Committee, had ordered cancellation of the temporary permits on the basis of the May 18, 2022, order by the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal, Chennai, that had banned the sale of sand extracted from rivers in the CRZ in Udupi district. The decision was based on pleas from environmentalists that Udupi and Dakshina Kannada were similarly situated and the NGT order should be implemented in Dakshina Kannada too. About 30 permit holders from Dakshina Kannada had challenged this order before the High Court which set aside the DC’s order on the ground that the NGT judgment applicable for Udupi district could not be implemented in Dakshina Kannada without hearing the permit-holders.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Mr. Kumar said in all, there were 147 applications before the Sand Committee. Provisions of the CRZ notification and directives from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), including only manual extraction of sand using dinghy boats, would strictly be enforced if permits were to be issued, the Deputy Commissioner said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked why the district administration did not appeal against the High Court judgment quashing the committee’s May 21 order, Mr. Kumar said the Dakshina Kannada district administration was not a party before the NGT. Hence there was no appeal, he said adding the decision not to appeal was right technically as well as legally.

The NGT had said sand in the CRZ was not a mineral as per the notification and sale of extracted sand was not permitted. Though local communities could extract sand, the same could not be sold in the market; instead should be used for nourishment of beaches and river banks, the tribunal had said.