Sand extraction banned in CRZ

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has ordered a halt to sand extraction from rivers in the Coastal Regulation Zone for three months from June 1 to August 31.

This ban on sand extraction is aimed at facilitating fish breeding activities during the monsoon, said a press release here. The release said that sand dunes in the CRZ area were permitted to be extracted by traditional sand miners and the extracted sand was being provided for construction activities in the district.

As the monsoon is fast approaching, continuation of sand extraction in rivers would have an adverse impact on fish breeding and hence, the ban on sand extraction.

During the period, both extraction and transportation of sand are banned. The administration has directed that all boats being used for sand extraction should be taken out of the rivers and kept at designated areas. If any illegal extraction is found, action would be initiated against such persons, the release said.

Meanwhile, a fishing holiday too has been declared by the Department of Fisheries for a period of 61 days from June 1 to July 31. This too is aimed at facilitating fish breeding during the monsoon.

Only traditional boats and motorised ones with retro-fitted engines of less than 10 hp capacity are allowed to venture into the sea during the holiday season.