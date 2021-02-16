Sand art offers hope to children impacted by parental addiction

A sand art made by members of Sand Theme Udupi is attracting visitors on the Malpe Beach in Udupi.

MANGALURU

16 February 2021 00:28 IST

The work has been carried out by Harish Saga, Jai Neralakatte and Prasad

A sand art made by members of Sand Theme Udupi to offer hope to vulnerable children and teens impacted by parental addiction is attracting visitors on the Malpe Beach in Udupi.

Artists Harish Saga, Jai Neralakatte and Prasad completed the art work on Sunday with a title, “You are not alone”.

The art work was completed on the occasion of Children of Addiction Awareness (CoA) Week – 2021 being observed from February 14 to February 20 by A.V. Baliga Memorial Hospital, Udupi; Rotary Club, Udupi-Manipal and Udupi chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The art work depicts a child, a victim of parental addiction, shedding tears and looking for help, a girl sitting down in desperation, and on the other hand, stones symbolically depicting family, school, friends and society as a whole infusing confidence among such victims to overcome mental stress. It is to show that society is there to help such victims and they are not alone.

The art work is 3.5 ft high and 7 ft wide.