Sand art offers hope to children impacted by parental addiction

A sand art made by members of Sand Theme Udupi to offer hope to vulnerable children and teens impacted by parental addiction is attracting visitors on the Malpe Beach in Udupi.
Artists Harish Saga, Jai Neralakatte and Prasad completed the art work on Sunday with a title, “You are not alone”.
The art work was completed on the occasion of Children of Addiction Awareness (CoA) Week – 2021 being observed from February 14 to February 20 by A.V. Baliga Memorial Hospital, Udupi; Rotary Club, Udupi-Manipal and Udupi chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).
The art work depicts a child, a victim of parental addiction, shedding tears and looking for help, a girl sitting down in desperation, and on the other hand, stones symbolically depicting family, school, friends and society as a whole infusing confidence among such victims to overcome mental stress. It is to show that society is there to help such victims and they are not alone.
The art work is 3.5 ft high and 7 ft wide.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath