Sanchara Samparka Divasa: People demand removal of unnecessary humps on NHs, better regulation of prepaid auto counters in Mangaluru

June 17, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

Social activist Rajendra Kumar says that yellow grids, cautioning ‘no halt’ are needed at T-Junctions, including Karangalpady to deter motorists from stopping their vehicles at such junctions

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain along with other police officials during Sanchara Samparka Divasa at Lions Seva Mandir, Mallikatta, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Need of yellow grid lines at Karangalpady and other T-junctions, removal of rumble humps on National Highway 66 near Paduva college, and better operation and regulation of prepaid autorickshaw counters at Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction railway stations, were among the issues raised during the ‘Sanchara Samparka Divasa’ organised by Mangaluru East Traffic police station here on Saturday, June 17.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar, and officers from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Regional Transport Office, Public Works Department and Mangaluru City Corporation, attended the meeting.

Social activist Rajendra Kumar said that yellow grids, cautioning ‘no halt’ are needed at T-Junctions, including Karangalpady to deter motorists from stopping their vehicles at such junctions. Traffic lights at the KPT Junction need to be replaced to avoid confusion to motorists coming from Kottara Chowki and Circuit House, he said.

Kadri resident C.J.F. D’Souza said the rumbler speed breakers near Paduva College on NH 66 was slowing down traffic. NHs cannot have speedbreakers, he said, asking officials to remove them. Speedbreakers have come up on interior roads such as in Lobo Lane where four road humps have come up within a stretch of 300 metres, he said.

Autorickshaw drivers’ Union representative Shailendra sought better regulation and operation of prepaid autorickshaw counters at Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction Railway stations. They should start functioning from 5 a.m. He also pointed to sale of drugs near these counters.

Bus shelters

President of Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners Association Jayasheela Adhyantaya said new bus shelters at the State Bank service bus stand were not unscientifically designed and would cause problem to commuters during rains.

Demanding efficient regulation of two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking across the city, retired Assistant Sub Inspector Suresh Aithal asked NHAI to address wrong direction movement of vehicles from Malemar Cross to Kottara Chowki on NH 66. Activist G.K. Bhat said that private city and service buses were not stopping at designated halts.

Police Commissioner Mr. Jain said yellow grids will be laid at some junctions in consultation with MCC. He would do field visits to examine rumble humps at Paduva and other places. The city police would ensure parallel parking of vehicles.

Next week, he will meet officials and people at the KPT junction to resolve the issue of slow traffic movement resulting from installation of new traffic lights, said Mr. Jain.

