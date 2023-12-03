ADVERTISEMENT

‘Sanatan Dharma is a way of life based on the Vedas and the Upanishads’

December 03, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Swami Nirbhayananda Saraswathi, president of Ramakrishna Vivekanananda Ashrams in Gadag and Vijayapura, speaking at the Jijnasa bimonthly lecture series in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sanatan Dharma is eternal and a way of life based on the Vedas and the Upanishads, said Swami Nirbhayananda Saraswathi, president of Ramakrishna Vivekanananda Ashrams in Gadag and Vijayapura, in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Speaking on “Sanatan Dharma -What is it about” as part of JIJNASA -Sanatan Chintan Ganga bimonthly lecture series of Swachh Mangaluru Foundation, the seer said Sanatan Dharma is the manifestation of fullness of humanity. ‘Those who speak ill of it are altogether ignorant of science,” he said.

The seer said it is necessary to know the inner concept of wisdom, strength, and power that makes oneself strong and confident to protect himself and the dharma.

President of Ramakrishna Mutt Mangaluru, Swami Jitakamananda, said the contribution of Bharat to the universe has been enormous from time immemorial. As part of Jijnasa, the foundation is holding bimonthly lectures to preserve and spread the value of culture, tradition, spiritual and cultural concept of Bharat.

Chairman of SCS Hospital Jeevaraj Sorake and former MLC Ganesh Karnik also spoke.

