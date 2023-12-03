HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Sanatan Dharma is a way of life based on the Vedas and the Upanishads’

December 03, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Swami Nirbhayananda Saraswathi, president of Ramakrishna Vivekanananda Ashrams in Gadag and Vijayapura, speaking at the Jijnasa bimonthly lecture series in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Swami Nirbhayananda Saraswathi, president of Ramakrishna Vivekanananda Ashrams in Gadag and Vijayapura, speaking at the Jijnasa bimonthly lecture series in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sanatan Dharma is eternal and a way of life based on the Vedas and the Upanishads, said Swami Nirbhayananda Saraswathi, president of Ramakrishna Vivekanananda Ashrams in Gadag and Vijayapura, in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Speaking on “Sanatan Dharma -What is it about” as part of JIJNASA -Sanatan Chintan Ganga bimonthly lecture series of Swachh Mangaluru Foundation, the seer said Sanatan Dharma is the manifestation of fullness of humanity. ‘Those who speak ill of it are altogether ignorant of science,” he said.

The seer said it is necessary to know the inner concept of wisdom, strength, and power that makes oneself strong and confident to protect himself and the dharma.

President of Ramakrishna Mutt Mangaluru, Swami Jitakamananda, said the contribution of Bharat to the universe has been enormous from time immemorial. As part of Jijnasa, the foundation is holding bimonthly lectures to preserve and spread the value of culture, tradition, spiritual and cultural concept of Bharat.

Chairman of SCS Hospital Jeevaraj Sorake and former MLC Ganesh Karnik also spoke.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.