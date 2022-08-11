Mangaluru

Samskruta Bharati conducts ‘Sanskrit saptaha’ in the city

Special Correspondent MANGALURU August 11, 2022 00:06 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 00:06 IST

Samskruta Bharati in Mangaluru is holding week-long Sanskrit speaking programme “Samkruta Saptaha” at Sanghaniketana here. The programme started on Wednesday, August 10.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, President of Samkruta Bharati, M.R. Vasudeva, said that participants will be trained in conversing in Sanskrit during the week-long programme. Valedictory of the programme will be held on August 16.

Mr. Vasudeva said similar programmes are being held by Samskruta Bharati volunteers in schools and other places in Udupi, Puttur, Kasaragod, Puttur and Kodagu. There are more than 1,000 households in the region who are speaking daily in Sanskrit, he claimed.

For more details call 0824-2973477.

