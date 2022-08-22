Samiti to celebrate 50th Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav at Pumpwell from August 29

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 22, 2022 18:59 IST

Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsava Survarna Mahotsava Samiti, Kankanady Pumpwell will celebrate the 50th Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav for five days from August 29, said samiti general secretary Sharan Pumpwell here on Monday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Pumpwell said the utsav will be held at the samiti’s new building ‘Sumukha’ in Pumpwell between August 22 and September 2. “The 50th annual utsav will be celebrated in a grand manner,” he said.

Mr. Pumpwell, who is also the secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Mangaluru Vibhag, said the utsav in Pumpwell and other parts of the State will be celebrated without any restrictions. For the last two years, the utsav was held with restrictions following COVID-19.

“I seek cooperation of all communities for smooth conduct of the utsav. There will be no opposition to this utsav anywhere in the State,” he said.

M.M. Prabhu, retired teacher and honorary president of the samiti, said the samiiti has planned to collect funds for Survana Seva Nidhi, which will be used towards paying school fees, meeting treatment expenses, and other expenses of needy persons.

The samiti has also planned to start a reading room and library.

Mr. Prabhu said a shobha yatra will be held on the last day of the utsav on September 2. The yatra will be led by troupes of folk and traditional music instrument players and will be followed by different tableaux. The Ganesh idol will be immersed in the Bairadi lake, he said.

