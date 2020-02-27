Samiti threatens stir if toll plaza at Surathkal is not closed

The Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samiti on Wednesday urged people’s representatives to get the toll plaza near NITK-Surathkal on NH 66 closed after the present contract ends this month-end.

If the plaza is not closed as promised by Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, and MLAs Y. Bharath Shetty and Umanath Kotian before the collection contract was renewed three months ago, the samiti will launch a massive agitation, warned convener Muneer Katipalla.

Mr. Katipalla told reporters here the illegal toll collection, within 9 km of another toll plaza at Hejmady, has been functional despite much opposition from the public. Several promises by Mr. Kateel to get the plaza merged with that of Hejmady have proved to be false, he said adding this time, the samiti will not allow continuation of the plaza at any cost. Mr. Katipalla said it was unfortunate that government agencies were fleecing the public. Mr. Kateel had promised last November that the three-month toll collection contract renewal will be the last one, he recalled and urged the MP to keep his words.