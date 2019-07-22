Samiti criticises DC’s remark; warns against toll collection at Surathkal

Decrying the Deputy Commissioner’s reported statement that he may have to facilitate toll collection from local vehicles at NITK-Surathkal toll plaza from Monday, the Surathkal Toll Virodhi Horata Samiti on Sunday warned that the administration will have to face serious consequences if it ignores popular sentiment.

S. Sasikanth Senthil on Friday reportedly stated that he would have to facilitate toll collection if the administration did not receive any response from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on its query seeking clarifications.

Samiti convener Muneer Katipalla in a statement here urged the DC to follow the rules before allowing toll collection.

The issue at Surathkal is shifting the toll plaza that had been functioning temporarily and not collection of toll from vehicles, Mr. Katipalla pointed out.

Mr. Katipalla alleged that the road with toll, from B.C. Road to Surathkal, is in shambles and NHAI is yet to make preparations to construct a new bridge in lieu of the dilapidated bridge at Kulur. Toll collection is prohibited as per NHAI norms itself for such roads, he said.

If the administration attempts to facilitate toll collection with police force from Monday, like-minded organisations will put forth stiff resistance, Mr. Katipalla added.