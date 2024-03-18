GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samiti bats for fishing rights of Shillekyata fishers in Kundapura taluk

March 18, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Karavali Vruttinirata Alemari (Shillekyata) Meenugarara Hakkugala Samithi president Santosh Bajal with nomadic fishers families, who were reportedly prohibited from fishing in the backwaters of Gulvadi vented dam across Varahi river in Kundapura taluk on Monday, in Udupi.

Karavali Vruttinirata Alemari (Shillekyata) Meenugarara Hakkugala Samithi president Santosh Bajal with nomadic fishers families, who were reportedly prohibited from fishing in the backwaters of Gulvadi vented dam across Varahi river in Kundapura taluk on Monday, in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karavali Vruttinirata Alemari (Shillekyata) Meenugarara Hakkugala Samithi president Santosh Bajal with nomadic fishers families, who were reportedly prohibited from fishing in the backwaters of Gulvadi vented dam across Varahi river in Kundapura taluk on Monday, in Udupi.

Karavali Vruttinirata Alemari (Shillekyata) Meenugarara Hakkugala Samithi president Santosh Bajal with nomadic fishers families, who were reportedly prohibited from fishing in the backwaters of Gulvadi vented dam across Varahi river in Kundapura taluk on Monday, in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karavali Vruttinirata Alemari (Shillekyata) Meenugarara Hakkugala Samithi president Santosh Bajal with nomadic fishers families, who were reportedly prohibited from fishing in the backwaters of Gulvadi vented dam across Varahi river in Kundapura taluk on Monday, in Udupi.

Karavali Vruttinirata Alemari (Shillekyata) Meenugarara Hakkugala Samithi president Santosh Bajal with nomadic fishers families, who were reportedly prohibited from fishing in the backwaters of Gulvadi vented dam across Varahi river in Kundapura taluk on Monday, in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Karavali Vruttinirata Alemari (Shillekyata) Meenugarara Hakkugala Samithi on Monday, urged the Udupi district administration to help nomadic fisher (Shillekyata) families continue their fishing in the backwaters of the Gulvadi vented dam across Varahi river in Kundapura taluk.

Samiti honourary president and Democratic Youth Federation of India leader Santosh Bajal visited the six families who have been staying in temporary shelters on the river bank for the last four decades and have been engaging in fishing using coracles. The fishers told Mr. Bajal and the Samiti delegation that they had been fishing in the backwaters of the river for many years. Of late, a few locals had objected to the fishing activities and warned them not to venture into the water without obtaining permission from the authorities concerned. They also informed the delegation that neither the local police nor the Fisheries Department have responded to their complaints so far.

Mr. Bajal told them restricting fishing activities using coracles in the river water had no justification. There are no laws either prohibiting such activities nor mandating government permission, he said. He said the district administration should rush to the help of the nomadic fishers, provide them facilities as per the law and facilitate their fishing activities too. If the administration fails to address the issue immediately, the samiti would launch a protest, he warned.

Fishermen leader Kaviraj S. Kanchan, labour leader G.D. Panju and others were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / fishing industry / rivers / environmental issues / water / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.