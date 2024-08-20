Samithi warns of laying siege to govt. offices if Mahakalipadpu twin RuB work not hastened

The Jeppu Mahakalipadpu Underpass and Pandeshwara Railway Overbridge Struggle Committee staged a dharna demanding immediate completion of the Mahakalipadpu twin railway underbridge and Pandeshwar RoB here on Tuesday.

Addressing the protesters near the Mahakalipadpu railway level crossing gate, samithi leader Sunil Kumar Bajal warned of rail roko, laying siege to the offices of the MLA and the Mangaluru City Corporation, and an intensified agitation if the authorities concerned fail to address the problem.

Despite holding several protests, there was no immediate solution at sight, Mr. Bajal said.

Inaugurating the dharna, samithi honourary president Dilraj Alva said the MCC and Railways that had promised to complete the twin RuB within a year have failed to complete the project even after three years. The delay has had a cascading effect on the common man who was forced to pay double fares on buses for travelling on a circuitous route for the last three years, he said.

Democratic Youth Federation of India leader Santosh Bajal said besides speedy completion of the Mahakalipadpu RuB, Railways and the MCC should immediately take up construction of an RoB at Pandeshwar. Thousands of people were put to hardship because of the frequent closure of the Pandeshwar railway level crossing gate on Mangaladevi Road owing to movement of trains towards the Bunder yard, he said.

Leaders K. Yadava Shetty, Abdul Latif, Yogish Shetty Jeppu, J. Balakrishna Shetty, Yogish Jeppinamogaru, samithi president J. Ibrahim Jeppu, secretary Nagesh Kotian, and others were present.