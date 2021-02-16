‘Samithi wanted Karwar train detained in one direction’

MANGALURU

16 February 2021 00:26 IST

The Paschima Karavali Railway Yatri Abhivriddhi Samithi has said that it is upon the samithi's representation that MP Nalin Kumar Kateel wrote to South Western Railway seeking detention of Karwar-Bengaluru Express at Subrahmanya Road to ensure equal justice to patrons of Karwar and Mangaluru regions.

Samithi president G. Hanumantha Kamath said that since the Mangaluru-Bengaluru train alone was being detained at Subrahmanya Road in both the directions to give way for Karwar trains, it demanded detaining the Karwar Express too in one direction.

