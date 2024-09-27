Samithi urges NHAI to restore Nanthoor-Surathkal stretch of NH-66

Surathkal Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi on Friday, September 27, urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take up works to complete the restoration of the battered Kochi-Panvel National Highway 66 between Nanthoor and Surathkal immediately after the rains subside.

ADVERTISEMENT

The samithi also demanded the Authority complete the construction of the new six-lane bridge over the Phalguni (Gurupura) at Kulur on NH-66 in a time-bound manner. If the NHAI fails to execute either, the samithi would launch a stiff strife, cautioned its Convener Muneer Katipalla.

Unfortunately, the NHAI has completely ignored the maintenance of the Nanthroor and Surathkal stretch of NH 66 which has been a crucial link among Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra, Mr. Katipalla regretted. The pothole and crater-filled stretch has caused several accidents and claimed many lives in the last three months of the rainy season. Battered road stretch has also been affecting smooth vehicular movement thereby causing frequent traffic jams, Mr. Katipalla in a statement here said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The samithi said failure to undertake pre-monsoon road repair work and lack of regular maintenance for many years were the reasons for the decaying of highway stretch. Despite the stretch witnessing several accidents and some deaths in the last few months, elected representatives, including MLAs and the MP have remained mute to the issue.

Therefore, the NHAI should undertake a complete restoration of the battered highway stretch immediately after the rainy season, Mr. Katipalla demanded.

Kulur Bridge

Taking exception to the inordinate delay in the construction of the new six-lane bridge across the Phalguni at Kulur on NH 66, the samithi noted that experts had reported that the Old Bridge was unsafe for vehicular movement six years ago. Still, the administration and the NHAI were allowing vehicular movement through the Old Bridge (Udupi-Mangaluru traffic) putting people’s life at risk, Mr. Katipalla said.

If the Old Bridge collapses, vehicular movement between Mangaluru and Udupi would be thrown out of gear thereby affecting normal life in the region. Such a disruption would have a cascading effect on different sectors, including trade and commerce, education and healthcare, he cautioned. The Authority therefore should immediately complete the new bridge, at least by the end of this year, he demanded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.