December 07, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi, Surathkal, on December 6, urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to immediately dismantle the structure housing the toll gate, near NITK-Surathkal, on National Highway 66 to facilitate unhindered vehicular movement.

At the celebrations of the first anniversary of the closure of the NITK toll gate, the Samithi adopted several resolutions with regard to highway toll collection in the region and urged people’s representatives, particularly Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Mangaluru North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty, to support the resolutions in the interest of the common man.

Samithi Convener Muneer Katipalla said NHAI should have dismantled the NITK toll gate structure soon after toll collection came to a halt following seven years of continuous protest by the Samithi and other like-minded organisations. The dilapidated structure, which lacks lighting or other facilities, now poses a danger to road users. Several people were injured following accidents at the location, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toll-free road

Mr. Katipalla warned the Central and State Governments not to make any attempt to collect toll, which was being collected at NITK, at some other location, failing which another series of protests would be launched.

The NH 66 stretch between Nanthoor in Mangaluru and NITK, which falls within the city corporation limits, should be declared as a toll-free stretch, he demanded.

Another resolution demanded providing road infrastructure — proper carriageways, service roads, street lights, stormwater drains, median — on the stretch of NH 66 from Nanthoor to Mukka (NITK). He alleged that the unscientifically constructed stretch was always in a pathetic condition due to potholes and waterlogging, thereby leading to several accidents. The stretch is a black mark on the coastal city, Mr. Katipalla said.

Underpass construction

The Samithi urged the Central and State Governments to complete construction of the proposed underpasses at Nanthoor and KPT Junctions on NH 66, which have become traffic bottlenecks, in a time-bound manner. Construction of the underpasses should not drag on, like in the case of the Pumpwell flyover,” Mr. Katipalla said.

Going by the trend of four-lane highway construction in the region, entire Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts were likely to be covered by tolled roads, Mr. Katipalla said. “The governments should allow minimum number of toll booths on these highways and fix the lowest rates, lest people dread coming out of houses,” he said.

He urged the MP and the MLA to expedite construction of the six-lane bridge across Phalguni (Gurupura) river in Kulur that has been in limbo for three years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT