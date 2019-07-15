Samithi to launch struggle if toll is forcibly collected at Surathkal

The Surathkal Toll Virodhi Horata Samithi on Sunday said that people will resist toll collection from local private vehicles at Surathkal Toll Plaza and if the administration uses force, the samithi will resort to a struggle to get the Toll Plaza closed.

In a meeting presided over by convener Muneer Katipalla here, the samithi unanimously resolved to launch the struggle along with like-minded organisations, if the National Highways Authority of India and the district administration decide to use force to collect toll from KA 19 registered private vehicles.

Mr. Katipalla in a statement here said that the NHAI has gone back from the promise made by the then Private Secretary to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on February 28 that the Surathkal Toll Plaza would be closed and merged with the one at Brahmarakootlu on NH 75. Though the contract for toll collection at Surathkal ends in October this year, NHAI’s move smacks of sinister plans to continue the Toll Plaza forever, he said.

It is ridiculous to collect toll from vehicles at Surathkal as NHAI has failed to provide the required infrastructure for the four-lane highway, including service roads from Nanthoor to Mukka; constructing a safe bridge in lieu of the dilapidated one at Kulur; fixing pot-holes on carriageways, Mr. Katipalla said.

The meeting decided to petition the Deputy Commissioner on Monday urging him to recall the order extending police protection for toll collection; to take steps for merger of the Surathkal plaza with Hejmady/Brahmarakootlu plaza and apprise the Union and State governments of the failure of NHAI in providing proper connectivity.

The former MLA K. Vijaykumar Shetty, DYFI district president B.K. Imtiyaz, social activists Srinath Kulal, T.N. Ramesh, Mahabala Rai, Rashid Mukka and others were present.

BJP too

Surathkal Block BJP too has opposed the administration’s move to facilitate toll collection under police security. Block general secretary Ashok Krishnapura told reporters at Surathkal that the party would launch a protest under the leadership of MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Mangaluru North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty. An awareness meeting would be conducted on Monday evening at Surathkal Junction followed by a protest at the Toll Plaza on Tuesday morning, he said. Leaders Ganesh Hosabettu, Eshwar Kateel, Rajani Dugganna, Sumithra Kariya and others were present.