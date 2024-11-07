Samithi to hold collective dharna on November 26 demanding complete restoration of Nanthoor-Surathkal stretch of NH 66

Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi, Surathkal, has decided to hold a collective dharna demanding permanent restoration of the battered stretch of Kochi-Panvel NH 66 between Nanthoor and Surathkal in Mangaluru on November 26.

The dharna will be organised at Kuloor near the worksite of the six-lane bridge across the Phalguni (Gurupura), where the work has been limping for the past four years. This was decided at a preparatory meeting attended by members of the samithi at Kulai Mahila Mandala auditorium on Tuesday.

Members pointed out that the highway stretch has worn out at many places as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) failed to take up regular maintenance works. With the absence of proper shoulder drains and service roads along the stretch, the condition of the highway carriageways has worsened, members said. They also regretted the alleged non-inclination by elected representatives to restore the highway.

Because of the pathetic condition of the highway, valuable lives were lost in many road accidents reported along the stretch, the members pointed out. The highway stretch has particularly been pathetic between Baikampady and Kuloor, KPT junction and Nanthoor Circle with potholes and craters, they said.

After elaborate discussions, the members identified several pressing issues concerning the highway stretch. They include, complete restoration of the dilapidated highway stretch from Surathkal to Nanthoor; speeding up the work on the six-lane new bridge at Kulur; completion of the grade separator in a time-bound manner at Nanthoor Circle; construction of service roads and installation of street lights all along the highway stretch, and construction/ repair of shoulder drains along the stretch.

As a first step towards demanding people’s rights, the samithi in association with the public would hold the dharna on November 26. If the NHAI does not respond, the agitation would be intensified.

Activist M.G. Hegde chaired the meeting while samithi convener Muneer Katipalla introduced the subject. Former Deputy Mayors Mohammed Kunjathabail and Purushottam Chitrapura, Dalit leader M. Devadas, samithi leaders Y. Raghavendra Rao, B.K. Imtiyaz, and others were present.

