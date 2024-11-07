 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samithi to hold collective dharna on November 26 demanding complete restoration of Nanthoor-Surathkal stretch of NH 66

Preparatory meeting highlights battered carriageway stretch, absence of service roads and shoulder drains and delayed execution of new bridge at Kulur

Published - November 07, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The Toll Gate Virodhi Horata Samithi has pointed out that the highway stretch has worn out at many places as the National Highways Authority of India failed to take up regular maintenance works. 

The Toll Gate Virodhi Horata Samithi has pointed out that the highway stretch has worn out at many places as the National Highways Authority of India failed to take up regular maintenance works.  | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Toll Gate Virodhi Horata Samithi has pointed out that the highway stretch has worn out at many places as the National Highways Authority of India failed to take up regular maintenance works. 

The Toll Gate Virodhi Horata Samithi has pointed out that the highway stretch has worn out at many places as the National Highways Authority of India failed to take up regular maintenance works.  | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi, Surathkal, has decided to hold a collective dharna demanding permanent restoration of the battered stretch of Kochi-Panvel NH 66 between Nanthoor and Surathkal in Mangaluru on November 26.

The dharna will be organised at Kuloor near the worksite of the six-lane bridge across the Phalguni (Gurupura), where the work has been limping for the past four years. This was decided at a preparatory meeting attended by members of the samithi at Kulai Mahila Mandala auditorium on Tuesday.

Members pointed out that the highway stretch has worn out at many places as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) failed to take up regular maintenance works. With the absence of proper shoulder drains and service roads along the stretch, the condition of the highway carriageways has worsened, members said. They also regretted the alleged non-inclination by elected representatives to restore the highway.

Because of the pathetic condition of the highway, valuable lives were lost in many road accidents reported along the stretch, the members pointed out. The highway stretch has particularly been pathetic between Baikampady and Kuloor, KPT junction and Nanthoor Circle with potholes and craters, they said.

After elaborate discussions, the members identified several pressing issues concerning the highway stretch. They include, complete restoration of the dilapidated highway stretch from Surathkal to Nanthoor; speeding up the work on the six-lane new bridge at Kulur; completion of the grade separator in a time-bound manner at Nanthoor Circle; construction of service roads and installation of street lights all along the highway stretch, and construction/ repair of shoulder drains along the stretch.

As a first step towards demanding people’s rights, the samithi in association with the public would hold the dharna on November 26. If the NHAI does not respond, the agitation would be intensified.

Activist M.G. Hegde chaired the meeting while samithi convener Muneer Katipalla introduced the subject. Former Deputy Mayors Mohammed Kunjathabail and Purushottam Chitrapura, Dalit leader M. Devadas, samithi leaders Y. Raghavendra Rao, B.K. Imtiyaz, and others were present.

Published - November 07, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.