Samithi to go ahead with dharna against NHAI despite police denying permission

The Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi of Surathkal has decided to go ahead with the dharna near Kuloor bridge on the side of National Highway 66 on Tuesday, despite the police denying permission for the same.

The samithi had planned to hold the dharna to press the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to repair the stretch of the NH 66 between Surathkal and Nanthoor and address other issues relating to the highway here.

The convener of the samithi Muneer Katipalla said in a release on Monday that in a letter to him, the Kavoor police asked the samithi to drop the proposed dharna as it has not obtained permission for it either from the NHAI or from Mangaluru City Corporation. In addition, the counting of votes of byelections held to gram panchayats will also be held on Tuesday. The police asked the samithi to hold the dharna on a given date in front of mini Vidhana Soudha at Hampankatta.

Mr. Katipalla said that the samithi had sought police permission to hold the dharna about 12 days ago. But the police department denied permission at the last minute on Monday. It has given lame excuses that the samithi has not obtained permission from the NHAI and MCC. There is no such procedure of obtaining permission from MCC or NHAI to hold a dharna. The samithi condemned police for denying permission, he said.

Mr. Katipalla alleged that police do not like holding protests against NHAI or BJP MPs and MLAs. The samithi condemned the ‘autocratic move’ of police, he said.

The samithi will hold the dharna as planned at 10 a.m., Mr. Katipalla said.