‘Samavesha postponed after it was misrepresented’

Vinay Kumar Sorake, former Minister and president of Billava Muslim Sneha Samavesha reception committee, said on Wednesday that the committee had decided to postpone the Billava Muslim Sneha Samavesha scheduled for January 11 here as some forces had wrongly given it a totally different colour. Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Sorake said that the committee and the Zilla Muslim Okkoota wanted to hold the samavesha to further harmony in the society and not for any political reason as had been alleged.

The okkoota had also planned to have Sneha Samavesha with Bunts, Mogaveera, Christian, Dalit, and other communities.

The committee was non-political and had representatives of all political parties from the Billava community and not just the Congress as its opponents had alleged, he said. Both the committee and okkoota had held six meetings on this issue across Udupi district and none had opposed the samavesha in these meetings.

“The Paryaya festival is fast approaching. We don’t want any tension or unease to prevail. Our main intention is peace and harmony. Hence we have decided to postpone the event for now,” Mr. Sorake said.