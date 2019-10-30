Sale of prescription drugs increases after police curb cannabis use

The city police, who are curbing sale of the cannabis, are finding it challenging to stop the rise in consumption of anti-depressant drugs, which are being consumed in absence of cannabis.

“In areas we have nearly curbed the sale of the cannabis, we are seeing an increase in the sale of prescription drugs that is being used by addicts as substitute to narcotic drugs. This is a matter of great concern,” Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha told reporters here on Monday.

Dr. Harsha said the police have found some medical shops selling these drugs, which are used as anti-depressants and for Alzheimer’s disease. “These drugs costing around ₹10 per strip is being sold as against prescription for ₹1,000,” he said.

The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, he said, does not permit police to book medical shops that sell these drugs in a clandestine manner. “We are looking at other legal provisions to curb the sale,” Dr. Harsha said.

Since taking charge at the Mangaluru Police Commissioner in August, Dr. Harsha said the city police have booked 60 cases against alleged drug peddlers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. “We have effectively curtailed the supply of narcotic drugs,” he said and added that city police will shortly initiate process under Chapter 5 of the NDPS Act to attach properties of alleged drug peddlers.

In the area where drugs sale has been curtailed, addicts were seen moving to consumption of prescription drugs and smelling petrol.

Effective action, he said, was required bring down the demand for narcotic drugs. Parents, students, educational institutions should come forward to identify persons addicted to drugs and help the latter get required support medical support for de-addiction. “Without proper medical support, we cannot effectively tackle drug menace,” he said.