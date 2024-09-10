SAKSHAM organises eye donation awareness programme

SAKSHAM (Sama Drushti, Kshamata Vikaas Evam Anusandana Manadal), Dakshina Kannada district unit, in association with Guru Education Trust, organised a national eye donation awareness programme at Sri Saraswati Vidyaniketana, Kanyana in Bantwal taluk on Monday.

A national-level organisation working for the overall upliftment of disabled society in India, SAKSHAM organised ‘Blind Walkathon’ for students with one student leading another blindfolded student to make them aware of the problems faced by the blind. Essay writing and elocution compeititions were also organised for students.

Introducing the activities of SAKSHAM, district unit vice-president and Vikasam Foundation founder Ganesh Bhat Varanashi explained the achivements of specially-abled artist Sudha Rathna. Ms. Rathna was felicitate on the occasion.

Vidyaniketana convener Eshwar Prasad commended the activities of SAKSHAM and said the initiative of eye donation awareness creation among students will go a long way in empowering the blind people. SAKSHAM Dakshina Kannada district president Rajashekhara Bhat Kakunje said many visually-impaired persons had achieved laurels in their chosen fields. They can achieve more if they get vision, he said adding the awareness programme is one such initiative to help them. Therefore, everyone should pledge to donate their eyes after their demise, Mr. Kakunje said.

