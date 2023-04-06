Sakleshpur-Maranahalli battered stretch of Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75 made motorable

April 06, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 10-km stretch of Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75 between Sakleshpur and Maranahalli in Hassan district that had become a nightmare for drivers has been made motorable, at last.

Ever since the 2018 landslips induced by heavy rains, the condition of the road stretch became worse every year with no maintenance. Though it was part of the Hassan-Maranahalli four-lane project of the National Highways Authority of India, the widening work was yet to commence in this stretch.

After multiple media reports, social media campaigns, visual media reports, and outcry by trade bodies, including the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the NHAI finally called tenders for the maintenance of the stretch on December 16, 2022.

NAHI, Bengaluru regional officem invited the bids for “Maintenance of existing NH of Hassan-Maranahalli section from Sakleshpur Design Km 220 to Maranahalli Design Km 230.06 km of NH 75” at an estimated cost of ₹12.2 crore. The chosen contractor was to lay Dense Bitumen Macadam (DBM) and the Bitumen Concrete on the project highway within a period of four months.

Work in final stages

Sandeep Bhandary from NH 75 Travellers Group, who drove through the stretch from Mangaluru to Bengaluru on April 3 told The Hindu that fresh layers of bitumen were seen being laid on the stretch. It has become motorable, he added.

Roshan Sequeira from the same group, who travelled from Bengaluru to Mangaluru on Thursday, said: “Sakleshpur to Maranahalli has been tarred. Hope that stays for long and doesn’t go after one heavy downpour. It is 95% done; few kms pending should be done in few days.”

Mr. Sequeira also said the four-lane work from Hassan to Sakleshpur’s Ossur Cafe too was complete by about 95% while it was the old stretch from Ossur Cafe to Sakleshpur bypass was yet to open, he said.