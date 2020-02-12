Sainath to speak on Indian democracy

Veteran journalist P. Sainath will participate in a two-day annual media festival, Manthan, organised by the Postgraduate Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of St. Aloysius College here from February 14.

He will speak on ‘Indian democracy in the post-liberalisation and post-truth era’, following the inauguration, scheduled at 10 a.m.. The same topic is the theme of this year’s festival.

Mr. Sainath will also conduct a workshop on his rural development project PARI on February 15.

Various competitions will be organised as part of the festival. Some of them will be photography, RJ hunt, report writing, dance and video marketing. Winners will be awarded with trophy and certificate, a release from the college added.