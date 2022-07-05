Sahyadri students emerge champions at management fest

Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management emerged the overall champions at “Edify 2022,” a State postgraduate-level inter-collegiate Management Fest hosted by Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management in Mangaluru.​ | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangaluru, emerged the winners and A.J. Institute of Management, Mangaluru the runners-up in the recently concluded “Edify 2022,” a state postgraduate-level intercollegiate management fest hosted by Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM), Bondel in Mangaluru.

The festival included competitions in Human Resources, Marketing, Finance, Best Manager, Public Relations and Business Quiz. Students of 21 PG colleges from in and around Mangaluru participated in the event. Senior Vice president and Delivery Head with Glow Touch Technologies P.C. Ramesh, Vathika International Travels proprietor Vathika Pai Kamath, film actor Arjun Kapikad and actor and Technical Support Manager at Yahoo Ganesh Bhat were present at the inaugural.

Continuous preparation and skill development were essential for success in the corporate world, Mr. Ramesh told the students. “Effective communication, organising your thoughts, listening skills and ability to lead the interview through your answers are needed to get an entry into the corporate world,” he said.

Global HR Manager of Tetherfi Technologies Laxman Shenoy gave away prizes to the winners at the valedictory in the presence of Women’s National Education Society Vice Presidents K.T. Manjula and Manel Annappa Nayak. Mr. Shenoy told students that though the management profession was full of ompetition, the opportunities too were huge. Institute Director Molly S. Choudhuri was present.

Sri Poornaprajna Evening College, Udupi and A.J. Institute of Management won first and second prizes in Marketing contest while AJIM and Sahyadri won the first two places in Finance contest, SDM College, Ujire and Sahyadri in Quiz, SDM and Govinda Dasa College, Surathkal in Human Resources and Alvas Institute of Engineering and Technology, Moodbidri and St. Joseph Engineering College, Vamanjoor won first and second prizes in Public Relations. Vivekananda college, Puttur, won the Best Manager contest.