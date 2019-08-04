Sahyadri start-ups among winners at Elevate 2019

Two start-up projects incubated at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Technology, Mangaluru, were among the 100 winners at the finals of Elevate 2019, a comprehensive entrepreneurship platform, held recently in Bengaluru.

A release from Sahyadri here said Samarpan Sahyadri Tech LLP with project named AGV/ AMR Lidar Navigation Kit and Utkarsh sahyadri Tech LLP with project names ISENSE human activity measurement system integrated with sensor technology emerged the winners among 270 finalists.

Three other projects, Samanvaya Sahyadri Tech LLP with project named Soilless Agirculture Hydroculture, Abhimaan Sahyadri Tech LLP with project Automatic Meter Reading and another, Smart Gate Aid, emerged runners-up, the release said.

The projects were incubated at K-Tech NAIN Centre (New Age Incubation Network), Department of IT & BT, Government of Karnataka.

Elevate 2019 was organised by the department of IT & BT where 270 start-ups entered the finals after multi-city pitching held at Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Bengaluru. Each of them made an eight-minute round of pitching in the finals, vying for funding, mentoring and a chance to scale up business ideas.

They pitched to respective panels of jury members in IT/ ITES, Medtech, Agri/ Biotech, Cleantech, Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC), Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), Kannada, Culture and Tourism, Aerospace and Aviation.

The 100 winner start-ups were selected based on the recommendations of the grand jury and approved by the Elevate Steering Committee.