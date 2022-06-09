Sahyadri College signs MoU to train students in FinTech, insurance, banking sectors

Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangaluru, Technical Career Education Pvt. Ltd. (TCE) and Illumifin India LLP signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management recently to train engineering and MBA students in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Sector (BFSI) through internship.

College principal Rajesha S., CEO of Technical Career Education Private Ltd. Johnson Tellis, and head of India, Illumifin India LLP, Manoj K.P. signed the MoU, a release from the college said.

The BFSI and FinTech sector is a booming industry and engineering and management graduates can benefit from the immense opportunities due to the digitisation of this sector. This MoU will open doors for the students to career opportunities in the FinTech sector, the release stated.

The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission has recognised the growing potential of the FinTech industry, the release said.