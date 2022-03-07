Sahyadri bags three ranks

Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management here has secured three ranks in the final examinations, conducted by Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, of batches which passed out in 2020-21.

The university announced the results on Saturday.

Jennifer Coutinho has secured second rank in Computer Science and Engineering with 9.54 CGPA, Abhishek B.S. has secured fourth rank in Mechanical Engineering with 9.44 CGPA and Swathi K. has secured the sixth rank in Information Science and Engineering with 9.25 CGPA, a release from the college said on Sunday.

College chairman Manjunath Bhandary and Principal Rajesh S. have congratulated the rank holders.