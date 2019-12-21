‘Sahyadri 10K Run, Mangaluru’ on February 2

The ‘Sahyadri 10K Run, Mangaluru’ will be held on February 2, in line with the Fit India Movement, promoted by the Bhandary Foundation in association with the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Mangalore University, Visvesvaraya Technological University, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Karnataka Athletics Association, and Fit India Mission.

While the event logo was launched by Karnataka Sports Authority vice-chairman K.P. Purushothama, music director and singer Gurukiran launched the poster, RGUHS Vice-Chancellor S. Sachchidanand launched the bib, and Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya launched the website — www.10krunmangaluru.com — in the presence of Bhandary Foundation chairman and Dakshina Kannada Athletics Association president Manjunatha Bhandary on Thursday.

Mr. Purushothama said the government would extend all support to the event. He said he was committed to moving sports from a neglected sector to a priority one. Mr. Bhandary said at least 10,000 participants were expected at the run. The logo and tagline (‘Swatcha-Parisara-Hasiru-Usiru’) were selected from competitive entries and the winner will be rewarded, Mr. Bhandary added.

Launching the poster, Mr. Gurukiran said he has been practising for the run as its brand ambassador. Dr. Sachchidanand said sports should be an integral part of the student curriculum. Prof. Yadapadithaya noted that the five areas of total fitness — physical, mental, intellectual, social and spiritual — have great power to unleash the potential of every individual.