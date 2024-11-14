 />
‘Sahakara Manikya’ awards to be presented to recognise best performing cooperatives

Published - November 14, 2024 10:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

President of Karnataka State Cooperative Federation and South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank M.N. Rajendra Kumar on Thursday said the organisations have decided to confer ‘Sahakara Manikya’ awards to recognise best performing cooperatives in undivided Dakshina Kannada during the All-India Cooperative Week celebrations.

In a statement here, Mr. Kumar said the award, one each to cooperatives in DK and Udupi, would be presented during the State-level celebrations to be held in Mangaluru on Saturday. Among agriculture societies, the Moodbidri Service Cooperative Society, Moodbidri from DK, and Padubidri Agriculture Cooperative Society are chosen while the Ramakrishna Credit Cooperative Society, Mangaluru, is selected among credit societies. The award carries a 5 gm gold coin, ₹10,000 in purse, and citation.

On the occasion, best performing cooperative societies in the two districts would be felicitated. Cooperatives that have completed a century of existence, including Ganapathi Cooperative Agriculture Society and Mandarthi Service Society from Udupi district and Kollamogru Harihara Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society and Charvaka Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society would also be felicitated.

