Sahakara Bharati demands ₹5 hike in procurement price of milk

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 12, 2022 22:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi district unit of Sahakara Bharati, a non-government organisation of cooperatives, has urged the State government to increase the procurement price of milk from ₹35 per litre to ₹40 a litre.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi on Tuesday, Bola Sadashiva Shetty, president of the unit, said that dairy farmers in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts sold milk to Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Union Ltd. through 734 milk producers cooperative societies. The present procurement price of the union is not attractive.

Mr. Shetty said that dairy farmers will protest against the government if the latter did not hike the procurement price by Deepavali.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dairy farmers have been demanding a price hike for the last six months. ‘‘The rising production cost due to increase in the price of cattle feed has compelled dairy farmers to demand more price,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

One of the directors of the union Sanoor Narasimha Kamath also urged the State government to increase the procurement price by ₹5 a litre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app