Sagar woman admitted in Manipal with COVID-19 symptoms

UDUPI

12 March 2020 01:22 IST

A 68-year-old woman from a village in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district was admitted to the Kasturba Hospital here on Wednesday, with symptoms of COVID-19.

According to information provided by the Department of Health here on Wednesday, the woman had visited Mecca in Saudi Arabia in the last week of February. She was treated for fever, cough and breathlessness in Saudi Arabia.

After recovery, she travelled back to Bengaluru where she was screened at the airport.

Advertising

Advertising

The woman later travelled to Shivamogga and was then treated at a private hospital there (in Shivamogga) for symptoms of fever, cough and breathlessness.

Then, the caretakers of the patient brought her to the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal with the same symptoms.

She has been admitted to the Isolation Ward at the Kasturba Hospital and is kept under observation.

Her throat swabs have been collected and sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru. The results are expected in a couple of days, the department said.