‘Saffron flag can become national flag someday’

March 20, 2022 22:06 IST

Triggering yet another controversy over the national flag, RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has said that the Bhagwa Dwaj (saffron flag) can become the national flag someday or the other, if Hindus come together.

Speaking at the conclusion of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s padayatra to Koragajja Kshetra in Kutthar on the outskirts of the city, Mr. Bhat said that he will give all respect to the national flag, which, according to him, was finalised to pacify the minority community. Similarly, the national anthem was also finalised after the rejection of Vande Mataram, he said.

The ongoing hijab row, he said, is part of jihad. Students are being encouraged by organisations such as Popular Front of India and students are choosing hijab over kitab, he said.

When women like Sania Mirza and writer Sara Aboobacker are not in favour of hijab, it is strange that a section of Muslim girls are insisting on hijab in classroom, he added.

The recent closure of shops by Muslim traders as a protest against the High Court of Karnataka judgment on hijab is an act to fuel communal discord and such action is akin to sedition, he said.

Lauding the Gujarat Government’s decision to teach Bhagawad Gita in classes VI to X, Mr. Bhat said that the State Government too should muster courage to bring it into force in schools. Bhagawad Gita should be taught in school, while Quran and Bible can be taught in houses, he said.