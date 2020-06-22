Safety of SSLC students is govt. responsibility, says Minister

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari on Monday said that the State government will take responsibility of the safety of each and every student writing the SSLC examinations in the State from June 25. He said that all arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the examination.

Speaking at a review meeting here, Mr. Poojari said that students need not fear to give their examinations and the State government was prepared to run bus services even if there was only one student to ferry. Besides 95 examination centres in Dakshina Kannada, 19 additional centres had been identified.

As many as 30,835 students will write the examination in 1,585 halls. Buses were being arranged for 367 students appearing for the examination from the border areas, while arrangements have been made for 1,318 students who have registered in Dakshina Kannada, but would be writing the papers in other districts.

Every examination centre would get four volunteers from Bharat Scouts and Guides as well as two staff each from the Health and Police departments. Jurisdictional local bodies would undertake the task of sanitising the examination centres.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat president Meenakshi Shanthigod, Mayor Diwakar, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh and Deputy Director of Public Instruction Malleswamy and others were present.

Prohibitory orders

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in an area of 200 m radius of 95 SSLC examination centres. The orders will be in force between June 25 and July 4.

Movement of general public in this area would be prohibited while shops providing photocopying services would have to remain shut before one hour and during the examination time in the area.