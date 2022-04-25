Safety measures enhanced at St. Mary’s island, says Udupi Deputy Commissioner

The Udupi district administration has enhanced safety measures at St. Mary’s island off Male beach, where five students drowned in two separate incidents earlier this month, according to Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi on Monday, he said that demarcation lines to prohibit tourists from entering the danger zones in the island have also been drawn.

Mr. Rao said that after the two incidents recently, he, with other officials, visited the island to inspect the arrangements in place. ‘‘Many suggestions have come in order to ensure safety in the island to avert any tragedy in future. They will be incorporated and an action plan will be drafted for the comprehensive development,” he said.

Mr. Rao said that the district administration observed that there were no specific selfie points created on the island. Hence a selfie point in a convenient scenic spot may be readied for the tourists with safety measures.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the island is not only a place of attraction for tourists, but is known for its unique basaltic rock formation. Hence it should be accessed by students, researchers, and people in general. People have given suggestions to create some facilities in the island keeping the research aspect in mind.

Referring to investigation into the two incidents, Mr. Rao said that police have registered cases in this connection. It is being investigated what caused the tragedies. “If anybody will be found guilty by compromising on safety, action will be initiated as per the law,’’ he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the district-level tourism committee will discuss the measures to be taken at the island in the future. A caution board with a strong message to visitors to remain safe has been placed on the island. A watchtower will also be erected, he said.