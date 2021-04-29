Safeguard the interests of working class: Ramanath Rai

Mangaluru

‘It is government’s responsibility to ensure their well being’

Former Minister and senior Congress leader B. Ramanath Rai on Wednesday urged the government to immediately provide ration kits to the poor in view of the lockdown.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Rai said it was easy to enforce the lockdown. However the same would result in untold misery to the working class. It was the government’s responsibility to ensure their well-being, Mr. Rai said, and noted migrant workers were the most vulnerable.

He urged the government to waive utility bills, including power, water, and telephone, during the lockdown as people would not have the earning capacity. Some States have already waived such bills and Karnataka should follow the same.

Mr. Rai demanded a White Paper on PM Cares fund as well as the ₹20,000 crore released for COVID-19 management last year. While there were reports of shortage of medical oxygen, a proposal to establish oxygen plants in all States does not include Karnataka, he regretted.

He said the Governor convening an all-party meeting despite there being an elected government goes to show that the government was not pro-active. Though there were three Deputy Chief Ministers, the Governor convened the meeting when the Chief Minister was hospitalised. This indicates a lack of coordination between the Ministers, Mr. Rai said.

Former Minister K. Abhayachandra Jain, J.R. Lobo, former MLA, Ivan D’Souza, former MLC, and other leaders were present.

Meanwhile, Mr. D’Souza demanded a payment of ₹10,000 sustenance allowance to the working class, including workers in the unorganised sector, autorickshaw and taxi drivers, during the lockdown.

In a statement, he said instead of strengthening the healthcare sector, the government was busy in providing graveyards and cremation grounds. Since the government itself has imposed undeclared lockdown, it has the responsibility of taking care of the vulnerable sections of society, Mr. D’Souza said.