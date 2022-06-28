‘Sab Ka Saat Sab Ka Vikas’ not happening in Karnataka: Anwar Manippady

Muslims are being unnecessarily targeted, he says

Muslims are being unnecessarily targeted, he says

Accusing Karnataka government of not functioning as per the popular slogan “Sab Ka Saat Sab Ka Vikas” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former State Minorities Commission Chairman and Joint spokesperson of the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Anwar Manippady on Monday said that Muslims are being unnecessarily targeted and a sense of alienation is creeping in among them.

Taking to reporters here, Mr. Manippady said that he is raising his voice as one among the members of the Muslim community. “I have always raised my voice when something is not right,” Mr. Manipaddy said. As a mark of protest, Mr. Manippady said, he has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai refusing to accept the services of a gunman and also travel and other concessions given by the State government.

Mr. Manipaddy said that the State government has so far not made public his report that pointed out multi-crore scam related to wakf property. “I am pursuing the matter and it is before the High Court of Karnataka,” he said.

The State government has started taking back legally sanctioned burial grounds from the minorities. “As I raised my voice, the process stopped in Sullia. But it has happened in Doddanagamangala in Bengaluru and other parts of the State,” he said.

To please some people, the State government is not allowing the masjids to run in Sanjay Nagar and also in Chamarajpet in Bengaluru. “So much of injustice is being meted out to us. The community is losing its legal right and its property,” he said and added that he will continue to be vocal to uphold the constitutional rights of Muslims.

“Do not think this as sore grapes story and I am saying this by keeping an eye on a key post. I am greatly concerned over injustice to Muslims,” he said. Mr. Manippady said he recently rejected an offer for a key position in the State government that was made while asking him to remain silent on the multi-crore Wakf property scam.