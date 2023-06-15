June 15, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

S. H. Byresh, a native of Kolar and a student of Expert Pre-University College in Mangaluru, has several achievements to his credit in the undergraduate Common Entrance Test (CET) 2023 conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) and in the undergraduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023, conducted by the National Testing Agency.

He has scored 48th all-India rank in the NEET by securing 710 of 720 marks.

CET 2023 achievements

Byresh is the topper in the agriculture stream in Karnataka. He has scored 96.7%.

He has bagged 2nd rank in Karnataka in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences stream by bagging 98.1% marks.

The student has got 4th rank in B.Pharma and Diploma in Pharmacy streams by bagging 96.667 % marks in both the streams.

He also got fourth position in veterinary science stream by scoring 96.667%.

He secured fourth rank in nursing stream, and 16th rank in engineering stream.