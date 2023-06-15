HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

S. H. Byresh, student of Expert Pre-University College in Mangaluru, shines in CET and NEET 2023

S.H. Byresh from Kolar is the topper in the agriculture stream in Karnataka CET, with a score of 96.7%. In NEET, he got all-India 48th rank by securing 710 of 720 marks

June 15, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Byresh S.H. from Kolar is a student of Expert PU College in Mangaluru. In CET 2023, he is topper in B.Sc (Agri) with 96.75% of marks.

Byresh S.H. from Kolar is a student of Expert PU College in Mangaluru. In CET 2023, he is topper in B.Sc (Agri) with 96.75% of marks. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

S. H. Byresh, a native of Kolar and a student of Expert Pre-University College in Mangaluru, has several achievements to his credit in the undergraduate Common Entrance Test (CET) 2023 conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) and in the undergraduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023, conducted by the National Testing Agency.

He has scored 48th all-India rank in the NEET by securing 710 of 720 marks.

CET 2023 achievements

Byresh is the topper in the agriculture stream in Karnataka. He has scored 96.7%.

He has bagged 2nd rank in Karnataka in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences stream by bagging 98.1% marks.

The student has got 4th rank in B.Pharma and Diploma in Pharmacy streams by bagging 96.667 % marks in both the streams.

He also got fourth position in veterinary science stream by scoring 96.667%.

He secured fourth rank in nursing stream, and 16th rank in engineering stream.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / entrance examination

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.