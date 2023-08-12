RVCE team bags best performing college award at 46th KSCST State-level student science project exhibition, seminar

August 12, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru, was adjudged the best performing college in the 46th series of Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology’s (KSCST) student project programme, seminar and project exhibition, which ended in Moodbidri on Saturday.

Students from over 200 engineering colleges from across the State took part in the event organised by KSCST, in association with Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology, Moodbidri.

As many as 239 teams exhibited their prototypes, while 204 teams gave presentation on their projects. Awards and certificates under different categories were given to 28 exhibits and 29 presentations.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the programme, Satyam Suwas, Head of Department of Material Sciences of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), Bengaluru, said small innovations bring in great changes. “Supporting the youth’s innovative projects will go a long way in making significant contribution to the field of science.”

Mr. Suwas said technically strong youth are an asset to the nation and they are making significant contribution to the growth of the country.

KSCST secretary Ashok M. Raichur said innovative projects of the engineering students address the local problems. These projects will make significant impact in the progress of the country, he said.

KSCST executive secretary U.T. Vijay, KSCST senior project engineer K.N. Venkatesh, and principal of Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology Peter Fernandes also spoke.