RUDSETIs and RSETIs have extensively promoted self-employment and economic empowerment: Veerendra Heggade

September 14, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade on Thursday said the Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institutes (RUDSETI) and Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETI) are able to extensively promote self-employment and economic empowerment of the unemployed across the country.

Mr. Heggade, who is the president of RUDSETIs sponsored by Canara Bank and Honourary Co-Chairman of National Level Advisory Committee on RSETIs promoted by the Union Rural Development Ministry, was speaking after inaugurating the annual conference of the institutes’ directors and trainers at Dharmasthala.

The youth who underwent training at these institutes have immensely been contributing to the nation’s development through self-sustained life with financial assistance from banks, he said. He said the Union government is rendering complete support to the institutes by providing land and building for them.

Stating that there is no limit for development, Mr. Heggade said the short-term training courses for the present requirement help the unemployed, including women, to lead self-sustained life through self-employment. It is a welcome gesture that even graduates and postgraduates are entering the self-employment field. Self-employment training is being given by 519 RUDSETIs and RSETIs, he noted.

Canara Bank Mangaluru Circle general manager B. Sudhakara Kottari said any delay in sanctioning loans for entrepreneurs may be brought to his notice. He urged those who underwent training to constantly remain in touch with the bank branch and the institute.

RSETIs national director G. Murugesan said the training and new syllabus are being designed to the present day requirements while surveys are conducted on the productivity of the Institutes on a regular basis.

RUDSETI Central Secretariat executive director Giridhar Kallapur in his report said so far 85,916 people benefited through 1,816 rural development programmes while 1,712 people are trained through 47 programmes. Training in skill development, self-employment, human resources development etc., are given to trainees including those from minority communities, backward classes and jail inmates.