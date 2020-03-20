RTOs in Dakshina Kannada to stop issuing licences till March 31

Mangaluru

20 March 2020

Other government services have also been withdrawn

Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Dakshina Kannada will not issue new driving licences and learner’s licences till March 31. However the renewal of driving licences will continue, according to the Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

They are among the government services withdrawn temporarily to help to prevent the community spreading of COVID-19, she told presspersons here on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the offices of sub-registrars will not offer their services of registering immovable properties till this month end.

The other services withdrawn included all related to Aadhaar at Aadhaar centres, Revenue Department services in Atalji Janasnehi Kendras, and Spandana Kendras, various licences and birth and death certificates being issued by urban local bodies and gram panchayats, services offered by Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Social Welfare, Minorities Welfare, Backward Classes Departments and services offered by Kannada and Culture and Youth Empowerment and Sports and Cooperation Departments.

The services have been withdrawn using provisions under COVID-19 Regulations and Disaster Management Act, 2005.

She clarified that the employees in those government departments will attend to work as no holiday has been declared to them.

Only services being offered to the people have been temporarily withdrawn.