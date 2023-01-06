RTI activist Vinayak Baliga murder case: 16 witnesses examined

January 06, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - MANGALURU, JAN 5:

The sixth Additional District and Sessions Judge Court has examined a total of 16 witnesses in the first three days of the trial of the 2016 murder of RTI activist Vinayak Baliga, which commenced from January 3.

The Judge S.V. Kantharaju examined five witnesses namely Bhami Sudhakar Shenoy, R. Ganapati Baliga, Chetana Kamath, Chandrakanth Kamath and Vishwanath Kamath on January 3.

Eight witnesses, including victim Baliga’s relative Karthik Pai; newspaper agent Dixit; K. Dinesh Baliga and Padmanabha Moolya, the employees of prime accused Naresh Shenoy owned Vivek Traders, were examined on January 4.

On January 5, two witnesses were fully examined and one witness was partially examined. The Court adjourned the trial to March 27 and March 28 for examination of nine witnesses.

Vinayak Baliga was hacked to death near his house in Kodailbail in the city on March 21, 2016. Police filed chargesheet against Naresh Shenoy, Shrikant, Shivaprasad, Vinit Poojary, Nishit Devadiga, Shailesh and Manjunath Shenoy. The case against another accused Vignesh Nayak got abated following his suicide in November 2020.

The State Government has appointed senior advocate S.Balakrishnan as the special public prosecutor for the case.