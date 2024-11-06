RTA makes pneumatic doors mandatory for mofussil and express buses operating from Mangaluru

The Dakshina Kannada Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday directed all mofussil and express stage carriage buses operating from Mangaluru to install pneumatic doors within a month.

Chairing a RTA meeting here, Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said all private and KSRTC buses heading outside Mangaluru should have pneumatic doors. “If they are found to be running without pneumatic doors being closed, it will be considered a violation,” he said. Buses which presently do not have pneumatic doors will be given time till December to install them.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Najma Farooqi said it will be difficult to make pneumatic doors mandatory for city buses in the light of frequent stops.

Regional Transport Officer Shridhar Mallad said buses coming out after 2017 have pneumatic doors as per the new body code. Emphasising about the need of doors for passenger safety, Mr. Muhilan said city buses will be given additional time to install pneumatic doors.

GPS device data

When Mr. Muhilan asked why city bus operators wre reluctant in sharing the GPS device data of buses with the Intelligent Transport System, former president of the Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners’ Association Dilraj Alva said the Transport Department refused to take it five years ago.

With the data, Mr. Muhilan said the new transport system, which has been set up with funds of Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. at the command control centre in the Mangaluru City Corporation office, will help commuters know the exact location of buses. This new system will also help the district administration in proper rationalising of bus routes. “We want all city buses to keep their GPS devices on while on the route. If GPS device is switched off, it will be considered as a violation,” Mr. Muhilan said.

Mr. Muhilan asked Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Anand to shortly call a meeting of all bus operators. The new transport system should be operational by end of November, he added.

On a demand by Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, the RTA made it mandatory for private bus operators to get prior police verification of drivers and conductors before taking their services.

Prepaid auto

On improper running of prepaid auto counter in front of Mangaluru Junction, Mr. Muhilan said a decision will be taken after report of Mr. Agrawal, who will hold meeting with representatives of autorickshaw drivers and Southern Railway.

